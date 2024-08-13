Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

We drove Chinese EVs to see why rival automakers are worried

By Robert Ferris,CNBC and Eunice Yoon,CNBC

Trade groups say Chinese electric vehicles pose an "existential threat" to the U.S. auto industry.

China currently makes about one out of every three of the world's new vehicles, and it has the capacity to make even more, according to research firm Dunne Insights. But faced with a growing preference for hybrids at home and a brutal price war, Chinese automakers want to export more vehicles abroad.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"It's hard to process that because we don't see Chinese cars on American roads," said Dunne Insights founder and CEO Michael Dunne. "Trust me. Go to Australia, to Mexico, to Brazil, to Israel, to South Africa. You're going to see Chinese cars all over the place."

Even as China is making progress on its EV goals, the Tesla Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the world last year, in 2023, according to JATO Dynamics. It also holds the No. 1 sales rank for EVs in the U.S., as well as being one of the nation's top sellers overall.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

So how do Chinese EVs stack up? CNBC Beijing bureau chief Eunice Yoon tested four of them — and the Model Y — to see how they compare to the world's top seller, and to give some insight into how non-China rivals might compete against them.

Watch the video to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us