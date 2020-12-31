Your Second Stimulus Check May Be Delayed If You Changed Your Bank Or Moved

The latest round of $600 stimulus checks is on the way, but for people who either changed their bank account information or moved recently, the next payment may be delayed.

The IRS has already started the process of issuing the checks through direct deposit, and some people have already noticed the payment pending in their accounts.

Generally, the payments are dated for Jan. 4, meaning the funds won't be available to use until then. Checks being sent this way will continue through this week and next, according to the IRS. The agency said it started sending out paper checks and debit cards via mail on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about getting your second check if you've recently moved or changed banks.

Direct deposit info

The IRS is using account information that was either provided on your 2019 tax return, non-filer registration, entered into the "Get My Payment" tool before Dec. 22 or provided by a federal agency issuing benefits — such as the Social Security Administration, Veteran Affairs or the Railroad Retirement board, according to its website.

Currently, this account information including direct deposit details cannot be changed or updated, according to the IRS. That means that if you have a new bank account and didn't previously update your information with the IRS, you will see a delay in getting your check.

More from Invest in You:

7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong

Trump signs off on $600 checks; vote on $2,000 payments still happening

The steps you need to take to prepare for financial emergencies in 2021

If the direct deposit information on file is out of date or incorrect, the IRS will mail you either a paper check or a debit card in the mail. That will likely happen after your direct deposit is first rejected by the bank for having incorrect information.

Address change

If your address has changed, you will also likely experience a delay in getting your check in the mail. Still, if you have had a change in address, there are a few ways to update this information with the IRS.

You can call the IRS and provide the updated information, submit a change of address form or use your new address on your tax return.

The IRS will also relaunch the "Get My Payment" tool in the coming days with updated information on the second round of checks, including status.

If you think you should have received a check in the mail, but the post office was unable to deliver it, the tool will be able to give you more information on how to proceed. Any payments returned to the IRS because they can't be delivered will be held by the agency until an updated address is provided.

What if I still don't get a check?

To be sure, sending millions of Americans a check is a complicated process.

While the IRS said that payments will be sent in the coming weeks via direct deposit and that the mailing of checks and debit cards will conclude in January, it's likely that the process could take longer for some — in fact, there are people who have yet to receive the first payment.

If you are eligible for a check and do not receive one, you may still be able to get it later. The IRS says to claim the payments as the Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2020 tax return in 2021.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Suze Orman: Don't pay off debt with a second stimulus check — here's your 'first priority' via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.