New App Allows You to Pay Bills with Your Face

The next time you go to a restaurant you could be paying your bill with just your face thanks to a new app that has a lot of people who don't want to use cash during the pandemic happy.

Your bill could be paid at various restaurants simply by standing in front of a camera that would take your photo.

Pasadena-based business, PopID, created a pay-by-face system, the first of its kind in the United States.

"You register through a smartphone app that asks you for a selfie, your name, and a telephone number," explained PopID Executive Yale Goldberg.

After downloading the app, the user has to add money from a bank account or credit card.

Currently, more than 20 restaurants in Pasadena offer this method of payment to their customers.

"It's something new but we like it a lot during these times of the pandemic when we don't have contact with money or cards," said Blanca Ramos, an employee at Tortas Mexico restaurant.

Besides avoiding all contact, the app has other benefits, especially for clients who don't like to wait a long time to pick up their food.

"They think it's fast, they come, only with the face, without touching money or cards, everything is fast," said Ramos.

The creators of the PopID app, which is currently only available in the city of Pasadena, assure that their invention is safe and private.

"All of the services we offer are voluntary, and our users can cancel their consent to participate at any time. We never use someone's data who chooses not to participate," affirmed Goldberg.

The creators of PopID are hoping the app will be used in other U.S. cities soon.