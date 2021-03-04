103-Year-Old Bay Area Resident Gets Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

He might just be the oldest person in the Bay Area to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Emil Hopner, 103, received his second vaccine shot on Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County resident said it didn't even hurt.

"Still in really good shape," he said.

Hopner survived the Holocaust and the 1918 pandemic.

He arrived in Los Gatos in the 1950s and went to work at IBM's Almaden research center.

He worked on the first iterations of email and color televisions before retiring from IBM in 1987.