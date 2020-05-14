2 Chihuahuas Rescued From Hoarding Case Looking for Fur-Ever Homes

Thursday is International Chihuahua Appreciation Day and the Helen Woodward Animal Center is taking the day to appreciate the rescue of 60 chihuahuas from a Bakersfield hoarding case from earlier this year and is encouraging prospective pet parents to adopt two of the tiny dogs still available at their shelter.

Sometime in mid-February, the Helen Woodward Animal Center received an urgent call of a hoarding case involving dozens of sick dogs in a single home in the Bakersfield-area. Several organizations were involved in the rescue effort and the San Diego-based animal shelter took in 16 chihuahuas.

Several of the dogs that were hoarded suffered from upper respiratory illnesses, skin issues and one had an injury on its leg. Upon their rescue, the dogs were vaccinated, neutered and spayed and began their road to recovery as the rescue organizations involved split the dogs up between them all.

At Helen Woodward, the tiny dogs were socialized, given basic training and a lot of love that helped them heel. Since then, eight of the chihuahuas found their fur-ever homes.

Now, two of the pooches – Chadwick and Cash – are still waiting for a loving family to whisk them off their paws and welcome them into their homes.

Currently, the animal center is accepting appointments for adoptions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who are interested in adopting Chadwick or Cash, or those who want to learn more about the center’s current adoption process, can click here for more information.