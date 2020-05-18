2 Local Casinos Reopen Monday; 2 Others Set to Follow Later This Week

After more than two months of closures, two casinos in San Diego County will reopen Monday despite opposition from state and local leaders.

Jamul Casino and Viejas Resort and Casino will both open its doors Monday, with Viejas opening once again at 8 a.m. and Jamul hosting a soft opening at 10 a.m.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter asking San Diego-area casinos to reconsider opening its doors so soon and instead do so during Phase 3 of his reopening plan. Initially, San Diego County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten was opposed to the casinos’ decision to reopen soon then later agreed to work with tribal leaders on how to do so safely.

Two other casinos are set to reopen this week, as well. Sycuan Casino Resort will reopen Wednesday and Valley View Casino and Resort will open its doors on Friday. All four casinos are on sovereign land and therefore, its respective tribes are not required to follow county orders and its guidance on its reopening plans.

The casinos will have newly adopted procedures aimed to keep its visitors safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Such measures include turning off every other slot machine to ensure social distancing, mandate facial coverings for each employee and visitor and temperature screenings before entry.

Viejas Casino said it will also close four hours overnight for deep cleaning and UV germicidal treatment. It also said it would place hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its property and limit table games to three seated players.