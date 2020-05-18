casinos

2 Local Casinos Reopen Monday; 2 Others Set to Follow Later This Week

Jamul Casino and Viejas Resort and Casino will open its doors Monday morning

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Audra Stafford

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After more than two months of closures, two casinos in San Diego County will reopen Monday despite opposition from state and local leaders.

Jamul Casino and Viejas Resort and Casino will both open its doors Monday, with Viejas opening once again at 8 a.m. and Jamul hosting a soft opening at 10 a.m.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter asking San Diego-area casinos to reconsider opening its doors so soon and instead do so during Phase 3 of his reopening plan. Initially, San Diego County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten was opposed to the casinos’ decision to reopen soon then later agreed to work with tribal leaders on how to do so safely.

California

News from across California

SeaWorld Entertainment 21 hours ago

San Diego Woman Files Lawsuit Against SeaWorld For Collecting Monthly Fees on Annual Passes

point loma 3 hours ago

Overturned Panga Carrying 13 People Washes Ashore in Point Loma

Two other casinos are set to reopen this week, as well. Sycuan Casino Resort will reopen Wednesday and Valley View Casino and Resort will open its doors on Friday. All four casinos are on sovereign land and therefore, its respective tribes are not required to follow county orders and its guidance on its reopening plans.

The casinos will have newly adopted procedures aimed to keep its visitors safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Such measures include turning off every other slot machine to ensure social distancing, mandate facial coverings for each employee and visitor and temperature screenings before entry.

Viejas Casino said it will also close four hours overnight for deep cleaning and UV germicidal treatment. It also said it would place hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its property and limit table games to three seated players.

This article tagged under:

casinosBusinessreopeningcasinoViejas Resort and Casino
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us