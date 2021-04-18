2 Rescued From Fire at Apartment Complex in Fletcher Hills; 1 Arrested

One person was arrested and two people were rescued Sunday morning during a fire at an apartment complex in San Diego's Fletcher Hills area, officials confirmed.

The fire began just after 7:30 a.m. at the Chatham Apartments in El Cajon at 2700 Chatham St. The complex is west of Fletcher Parkway in San Diego’s East County.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Sonny Saghera told NBC 7 that firefighters rescued two people from a third-floor unit. One person suffered minor injuries but did not want to go to the hospital. The second person was unharmed. No one else was hurt.

Saghera said it took crews about 20 minutes to knock out the fire. In all, three units were damaged by water, fire or smoke, and a total of five residents were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Saghera told NBC 7 the sheriff department’s bomb and arson team is investigating.

The El Cajon Police Department later learned two women lived in the apartment unit where the fire had started. They had both gotten into a verbal argument, then one of the roommates left and when she came back, found her apartment on fire.

The woman provided a possible suspect and the other roommate was found in the apartment complex and was arrested, ECPD said. The roommate, described as a 26-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of arson as police learned that the fire had been purposely set.

The San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department out of Spring Valley, as well as the Santee Fire Department, helped in Sunday’s call out to the apartment complex.

An update posted on Instagram by the San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department showed photos of the apartment complex, with smoke billowing from the upper floors. Officials said in the post that crews were “conducting extensive salvage and overhaul” in a second-floor unit that had been heavily damaged.

No further details were immediately released.