2021 SF Chinese New Year Festival and Parade Cancelled

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce announced Sunday that the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade has been cancelled.

"While we are very hopeful for positive changes in the coming year, we must deal with our current conditions and recognize that plans for everyone's safety in the future is our most important responsibility," the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

The parade has been a tradition for the Chinese and Chinese-American communities of San Francisco since the 1860s.

In place of a parade, the Chamber will broadcast a parade special on Feb. 20, 2021.

"The broadcast will be upbeat and exciting," organizers said. "We invite you to tune in to bring the spirit of the 'Ox' into your homes." 2021 is the Year of the Ox.

Prior to the celebration, decorated floats will be displayed around San Francisco.

"Like an Ox, with fortitude and hard work, together we will build a bright and resilient 2021."

