21-Year-Old Killed in Mission Bay Jet Ski, Boat Collision: Police

The 21-year-old man who collided with a boat while riding a Jet Ski in Mission Bay has died, according to the Sgt. Matthew Botkin of the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ski Beach when the Jet Ski and vessel collided. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken back to the shore by a family member who was also on the Jet Ski with him.

Once at the shore, CPR was rendered to the man and eventually a pulse was detected. He was then rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Although police did not release the victim's name, they did say he was from Michigan.

NBC 7 spoke with the family members of the victim who identified him as Darius Kennedy.

“My little cousin was a great young man. He was so full of life. Every time I saw my cousin he always was smiling, his smile gave me so much life," said his cousin Ebony Kennedy.

The driver of the boat fled the scene after the collision, but authorities said that person later called SDPD and gave a variety of reasons as to why they had to leave.

SDPD Sgt. Bryan Brecht said based on the driver's statement, the collision was not considered a hit-and-run since his vessel could have taken water at the time. However, that can later be changed as the investigation progresses.

The boat has since been impounded as evidence and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if the driver of the vessel was will face any charges.