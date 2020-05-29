sexual predator

Authorities Warn Jacumba Hot Springs Community of Sexually Violent Predator’s Move-In

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Image of sexually violent predator, Michael Poulson.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

San Diego sheriff’s deputies are warning members of the Jacumba Hot Springs community that a registered sexually violent predator will move into the area within a week.

Michael Poulson served “several years” in state prison after he was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts against girls under the age of 14 between 1985 and 1995, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The felon is due to be released from Coalinga State Hospital any time before June 5 and will be required to have a lifetime registry as a sex offender, authorities said.

While Poulson awaits his conditional release, the department’s SAFE Task Force went door to door in the Jacumba Hot Springs and Boulevard areas to notify residents the convict will move to 45612 Old Highway 80.

California

“This notification is not intended to induce fear; rather it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community,” SDSO said in a statement. “Use of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass the subject or any other person will not be tolerated and may result in prosecution.”

SDSO said the location was decided by the Department of State Hospitals and San Diego Superior Court.

sexual predatorjacumba hot springs
