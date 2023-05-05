California SuperLotto Plus Winner of $41 Million Jackpot Draw in November Comes Forward

Jimmie Coleman walked into a convenience store at a gas station in November and walked out with a lottery ticket worth $41 million.

About six months later, the California Lottery reported on Friday that the of the Nov. 12, 2022 draw finally claimed the prize.

The ticket was purchased at the Chevron gas station at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The station will receive $205,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Almost all Lottery draw games allow for 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a prize. The exceptions are Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, which have a one-year deadline.

The draw that made Coleman a millionaire was the last time a person won the SuperLotto Plus jackpot, the California Lottery reported.

The jackpot is currently up to $56 million and the next draw is this coming Saturday.

