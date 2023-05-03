California Lottery

California Woman Who Was Homeless 6 Years Ago Wins $5 Million With Scratchers Ticket

An oil change results in a life-changing amount of money for a California woman who says she just closed her eyes and picked a Scratchers ticket.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Six years ago, Lucia Forseth was homeless.

But life has changed dramatically since then for the Contra Costa County woman.

Earlier this year, she bought a California Lottery Scratchers ticket while getting an oil change at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, just northeast of Oakland. She needed a double-take to realize she won the top prize after buying just the single ticket.

"I only bought one ticket," Forseth told the California Lottery. "I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won. I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million."

The Scratchers ticket called '2023' has special meaning for Forseth in what has already been a year of significant life events.

"Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million," Forseth said. "You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me."

She plans on buying a new house and investing the remaining money.

