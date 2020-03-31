Coronavirus Pandemic: Drone Views of Empty Bay Area

Traffic has disappeared. Tourist spots have been deserted. Schools have been abandoned. Those are just some of the drastic changes the Bay Area has witnessed during the global coronavirus pandemic.

To get a sense of just how much the virus has changed life in the Bay Area, we decided to fly a drone over some recognizable spots across the region.

Check out the videos below to see what we found.

Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

Normally jam-packed with vehicles trying to travel to San Francisco and beyond, the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza is now free of congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

Embarcadero in San Francisco

Consistently packed with cars, tourists enjoying the sights and locals out for a run, San Francisco’s Embarcadero is now a desolate stretch of pavement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco

Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco is usually flooded with locals and tourists, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, it has been left virtually empty.

Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are no longer lines of chocolate-loving customers waiting to enjoy some sweets at Ghiradelli Square in San Francisco.

Pier 39 in San Francisco

San Francisco’s popular Pier 39 is typically overflowing with tourists, but it has turned into a ghost town as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Highway 101 in Mill Valley

With a stay-at-home order in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, Highway 101 in Mill Valley is just like all other highways and freeways across the Bay Area: completely wide open, evening during rush hour.

Highway 17-Interstate 280 Interchange in the South Bay

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyday traffic has disappeared at the Highway 17-Interstate 280 interchange in the South Bay.