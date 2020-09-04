Daughters of LAFD Firefighter Missing Speak Out

Authorities in Mexico continue to search for a Los Angeles firefighter who has been on medical leave and may possibly be a victim of a violent kidnapping in Baja California.

"It's a nightmare, my dad is my best friend, he's my heart, he's my world," said Amaris Aguilar, the eldest daughter of Frank Aguilar, who with her sister, have experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the last 13 days. "Every day is different, one day I'm 'oh my dad,' I'm thinking the worst, but like yesterday and today, I think we need to work, do everything we can to get back to my dad, to help my dad."

Frank Aguilar had been on medical leave from the LA Fire Department since March and was living part-time in Rosarito, Mexico, where he was last heard from.

Bella Aguilar says she was the last person in the family to personally see her father before leaving for Tijuana last Thursday. Their dad also texted them from Playas.

The district attorney says that the videos of two security cameras located near Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito indicate Frank Aguilar may have been kidnapped, which authorities in Los Angeles are investigating.

"A search alert is being made, even a photograph of this firefighter has been circulating in networked groups and in investigative groups," said Isaiah Bertín, a federal security representative in Baja California, who says the district attorney does not rule out his disappearance could be the responsibility of people engaged in organized crime in the region.

A fact that today surprises the family because their daughters say for 18 years they have visited that city and never noticed anything strange or out of the ordinary.

"To even think about my dad, even saying the word kidnap had never ever, ever in a million years crossed my mind, nor was it ever a possibility or a scenario, just because Rosarito is a family place that we go to," Amaris Aguilar said.

Frank Aguilar also rented his house at times to people who work in the area.

"It's just that at night it's very dark here, you should come and see at night," said Francisco Garcés, a worker who has lived in the community for three years.

Meanwhile, time is of the essence for Frank Aguilar's daughters, who struggle daily to find their father.

"Please look into your heart to help me, to help my family right now, look in your heart to leave my dad alone, please do it for my family, for Los Angeles," Amaris Aguilar pleaded.

The Mexican consulate in Los Angeles told Telemundo 20, at the request of Mayor Eric Garcetti that they worked with the authorities to support the case, however, they could not give further details.

The investigation is ongoing.