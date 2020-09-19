Camp Pendleton

1,115-Acre Fire Extinguished at Camp Pendleton: Officials

Base officials announced Sunday morning that the fire had been extinguished and crews had concluded mop-up operations

By City News Service

Camp-Pendleton-generic-July-2019
NBC 7

A vegetation fire that broke out Saturday at the Camp Pendleton Marine Base has since been extinguished, officials announced Sunday.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews said the forward rate of spread had been stopped Saturday night, according to a tweet from Camp Pendleton.

By 11 p.m. Saturday, Camp Pendleton officials said the fire had grown to 1,115 acres within containment lines.

"It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day," the tweet from the base said.

Base officials announced Sunday morning that the blaze had been extinguished and crews had concluded mop-up operations.

This article tagged under:

Camp Pendleton
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us