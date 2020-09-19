1,115-Acre Fire Extinguished at Camp Pendleton: Officials

A vegetation fire that broke out Saturday at the Camp Pendleton Marine Base has since been extinguished, officials announced Sunday.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews said the forward rate of spread had been stopped Saturday night, according to a tweet from Camp Pendleton.

By 11 p.m. Saturday, Camp Pendleton officials said the fire had grown to 1,115 acres within containment lines.

There is a 220 acre vegetation fire in the X-Ray Impact Area of base. Forward rate of spread has stopped, and CPFD is on scene working containment efforts. It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day. pic.twitter.com/QXfF1rEIPK — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 20, 2020

"It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day," the tweet from the base said.

Base officials announced Sunday morning that the blaze had been extinguished and crews had concluded mop-up operations.