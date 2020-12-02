Fresno

Child Killed When Train Hits Minivan Outside Holiday Display

The van with four people inside was stopped at an intersection in Fresno when it was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening, police Lt. Andre Benson said.

By Associated Press

A small child was killed when a minivan was struck by a train while a family was waiting to enter a drive-through Christmas lights display in central California, police said.

The van with four people inside was stopped at an intersection in Fresno when it was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening, police Lt. Andre Benson said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the vehicle got stuck on the tracks and whether the railroad crossing gate was operating correctly, Benson said.

Redondo Beach Dec 2

Health Department Orders Redondo Beach Restaurant to Stop Offering Outdoor Dining

Student Loans Dec 1

For 42 Million Student Loan Borrowers, Monthly Payments Will Resume in January

coronavirus pandemic Dec 1

Here's How LA County Restaurants Can Apply for $30,000 in Financial Relief

The age of the deceased child was not immediately known, the Fresno Bee reported.

Two others in the minivan suffered moderate injuries, Benson said. Nobody on the train was hurt.

The Department of Transportation issued a new rule Wednesday that when it comes to air travel, only dogs can be considered service animals.

At the time of the crash there was a long line of cars waiting to enter Christmas Tree Lane, a popular holiday display for nearly a century. It typically has been open for the public to walk along the road to see the festive lights. This year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the attraction is limited to vehicles driving through.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fresno
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us