‘From Canes to Pointe’: Ballet Classes Offered for Senior Citizens

A group of students at the "Casa de Cultura de Playas" in Tijuana is proving that it's never too late to learn new things.

A ballet workshop for elderly people is part of the "To Move Life" program, implemented by the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture (IMAC) of Tijuana.

Through free sessions, once a month, people who are considered senior citizens like 80-year-old Silvia Vargas, take this class that helps them feel young again.

"I used to say, ‘no, I’m embarrassed,’ but I used to study dance years ago," Vargas said.

At 80, these ballerina grandmas are full of life. And it is through this art in motion, that they get great benefits such as coordination, flexibility, strength, balance and above all fun and a pleasant time between girls.

"The friendships are what we enjoy the most, also that we laugh at each other." Cecilia Cebreros, 79, said.

These women demonstrate that attitude is vital regardless of age. Ana Luisa Navarro, Master of this Ballet workshop for seniors, was impressed by the energy her students project.

"The strength within them fills me, age is a mental thing and movement is life," Navarro said.