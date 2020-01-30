Has Tom Brady Just Signaled a Move to the Raiders?

It’s Super Bowl week, so there’s no reason for the Raiders to be in the news.

Unless, of course, Tom Brady buys property in Nevada. Suddenly, all those rumors of the six-time, Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Patriots being a candidate to sign as a free agent with the Raiders for their first season in Las Vegas have been given a super boost.

A radio station in New England reported this week that Brady has bought a home in the Las Vegas area.

The news prompted one oddsmaker to change its odds on Brady’s landing spot in 2020. While the Patriots remain the favorite to re-sign their star, the Chargers, Colts and Titans are considered the next-in-line most likely teams. But with the news of his purchase of Nevada real estate, Draft Kings jumped the Raiders to the next-likely spot along with four other teams (Panthers, Browns, Bucs, Broncos).

As Mike Rosenstein of New Jersey Advanced Media wrote Thursday, "The Brady rumors are starting to fly fast and furious. … As many as 11 teams have expressed interest in Brady."

Adam London of The New England Sports Network also wrote Thursday that this week, an ESPN “NFL Live” panel of experts debated Brady’s next landing spot, and one, Dan Orlovsky, picked the Raiders.

Said Orlovsky: "I think he’s going to the Raiders. Connect the dots. OK, dominant offensive line. Like, really good offensive line in Las Vegas, OK? Tyrell Williams, a good young receiver. (Darren) Waller, really good, young tight end. Josh Jacobs, you can run the football. They’ve got the 12th pick in the draft and everyone knows it is an incredibly deep wide receiver class.

"You can get another piece. This could be a really enticing opportunity for Tom Brady to go to Vegas and kickstart that organization and start his branding of himself. They’ve got a lot of pieces out there."