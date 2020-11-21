Holiday Gift Show Highlights Local Woodwork Selling Handmade Toys

A local holiday gift show was held at the Eastgate Mall on Saturday where San Diegans had the opportunity to purchase unique and handmade wooden toys directly from the artists.

The show was organized by the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association.

More than 500 handmade items were on sale at the members' shop at the mall in Miramar.

Organizers of the event said they spent the whole year getting everything ready, and they made sure COVID-19 protocols were observed in order for guests to feel safe.

Now in its third year, the show supports community outreach efforts, including expanding membership to military members, women and minorities.