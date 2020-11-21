San Diego

Holiday Gift Show Highlights Local Woodwork Selling Handmade Toys

By NBC7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A local holiday gift show was held at the Eastgate Mall on Saturday where San Diegans had the opportunity to purchase unique and handmade wooden toys directly from the artists. 

The show was organized by the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association.

More than 500 handmade items were on sale at the members' shop at the mall in Miramar.

California

News from across California

something good 52 mins ago

World War II Vet Celebrates 107th Birthday With Drive-By Party

coronavirus 56 mins ago

Restaurants React to First Night of Curfew

Organizers of the event said they spent the whole year getting everything ready, and they made sure COVID-19 protocols were observed in order for guests to feel safe.

Now in its third year, the show supports community outreach efforts, including expanding membership to military members, women and minorities.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoHolidays
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us