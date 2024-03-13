How California's representatives in the U.S. House voted on the TikTok bill

A bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of TikTok was passed Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The bill, which proposes a ban if the platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake, now goes to the Senate for consideration. The bill was introduced due to fears that the company’s current ownership structure is a national security threat.
TikTok, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd., has more than 150 million American users. Lawmakers who supported the bill claim ByteDance is beholden to the government in China, and that the country's officials could demand data collected from TikTok users in the United States under Chinese national security laws that compel organizations to assist with intelligence gathering.
The bill passed by a vote of 352-65.
Here's how California's House delegation voted.
|Pete Aguilar
|Democratic
|33rd District
|YEA
|Nanette Diaz Barragán
|Democratic
|44th District
|YEA
|Ami Bera
|Democratic
|6th District
|YEA
|Julia Brownley
|Democratic
|26th District
|YEA
|Ken Calvert
|Republican
|41st District
|YEA
|Salud O. Carbajal
|Democratic
|24th District
|YEA
|Tony Cárdenas
|Democratic
|29th District
|YEA
|Judy Chu
|Democratic
|28th District
|YEA
|J. Luis Correa
|Democratic
|46th District
|YEA
|Jim Costa
|Democratic
|21st District
|YEA
|Mark DeSaulnier
|Democratic
|10th District
|YEA
|John S. Duarte
|Republican
|13th District
|NAY
|Anna G. Eshoo
|Democratic
|16th District
|YEA
|John Garamendi
|Democratic
|8th District
|YEA
|Mike Garcia
|Republican
|27th District
|YEA
|Robert Garcia
|Democratic
|42nd District
|NAY
|Jimmy Gomez
|Democratic
|34th District
|NAY
|Josh Harder
|Democratic
|9th District
|NOT VOTING
|Jard Huffman
|Democratic
|2nd District
|YEA
|Darrell Issa
|Republican
|48th District
|YEA
|Sara Jacobs
|Democratic
|51st District
|NAY
|Sydney Kamlager-Dove
|Democratic
|37th District
|NAY
|Ro Khanna
|Democratic
|17th District
|NAY
|Kevin Kiley
|Republican
|3rd District
|YEA
|Young Kim
|Republican
|40th District
|YEA
|Doug LaMalfa
|Republican
|1st District
|YEA
|Barbara Lee
|Democratic
|12th District
|NAY
|Mike Levin
|Democratic
|49th District
|YEA
|Ted Lieu
|Democratic
|36th District
|YEA
|Zoe Lofgren
|Democratic
|18th District
|NAY
|Doris O. Matsui
|Democratic
|7th District
|YEA
|Tom McClintock
|Republican
|5th District
|NAY
|Kevin Mullin
|Democratic
|15th District
|NAY
|Grace F. Napolitano
|Democratic
|31st District
|YEA
|Jay Obernolte
|Republican
|23rd District
|YEA
|Jimmy Panetta
|Democratic
|19th District
|YEA
|Nancy Pelosi
|Democratic
|11th District
|YEA
|Scott H. Peters
|Democratic
|50th District
|YEA
|Katie Porter
|Democratic
|47th District
|NAY
|Raul Ruiz
|Democratic
|25th District
|YEA
|Linda T. Sánchez
|Democratic
|38th District
|YEA
|Adam Schiff
|Democratic
|30th District
|YEA
|Brad Sherman
|Democratic
|32nd District
|YEA
|Michelle Steel
|Republican
|45th District
|YEA
|Eric Swalwell
|Democratic
|14th District
|NAY
|Mark Takano
|Democratic
|39th District
|YEA
|Mark Thompson
|Democratic
|4th District
|YEA
|Norma J. Torres
|Democratic
|35th District
|NAY
|David G. Valadao
|Republican
|22nd District
|YEA
|Juan Vargas
|Democratic
|52nd District
|NAY
|Maxine Waters
|Democratic
|43rd District
|YEA