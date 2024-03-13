TikTok

How California's representatives in the U.S. House voted on the TikTok bill

The bill, which proposes a ban if the platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake, now goes to the Senate.

By Jonathan Lloyd

FILE - The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP (File)

A bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of TikTok was passed Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill, which proposes a ban if the platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake, now goes to the Senate for consideration. The bill was introduced due to fears that the company’s current ownership structure is a national security threat.

TikTok, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd., has more than 150 million American users. Lawmakers who supported the bill claim ByteDance is beholden to the government in China, and that the country's officials could demand data collected from TikTok users in the United States under Chinese national security laws that compel organizations to assist with intelligence gathering.

The bill passed by a vote of 352-65.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here's how California's House delegation voted.

Pete AguilarDemocratic33rd DistrictYEA
Nanette Diaz BarragánDemocratic44th DistrictYEA
Ami BeraDemocratic6th DistrictYEA
Julia BrownleyDemocratic26th DistrictYEA
Ken CalvertRepublican41st DistrictYEA
Salud O. CarbajalDemocratic24th DistrictYEA
Tony CárdenasDemocratic29th DistrictYEA
Judy ChuDemocratic28th DistrictYEA
J. Luis CorreaDemocratic46th DistrictYEA
Jim CostaDemocratic21st DistrictYEA
Mark DeSaulnierDemocratic10th DistrictYEA
John S. DuarteRepublican13th DistrictNAY
Anna G. EshooDemocratic16th DistrictYEA
John GaramendiDemocratic8th DistrictYEA
Mike GarciaRepublican27th DistrictYEA
Robert GarciaDemocratic42nd DistrictNAY
Jimmy GomezDemocratic34th DistrictNAY
Josh HarderDemocratic9th DistrictNOT VOTING
Jard HuffmanDemocratic2nd DistrictYEA
Darrell IssaRepublican48th DistrictYEA
Sara JacobsDemocratic51st DistrictNAY
Sydney Kamlager-DoveDemocratic37th DistrictNAY
Ro KhannaDemocratic17th DistrictNAY
Kevin KileyRepublican3rd DistrictYEA
Young KimRepublican40th DistrictYEA
Doug LaMalfaRepublican1st District YEA
Barbara LeeDemocratic12th DistrictNAY
Mike LevinDemocratic49th DistrictYEA
Ted LieuDemocratic36th DistrictYEA
Zoe LofgrenDemocratic18th DistrictNAY
Doris O. MatsuiDemocratic7th DistrictYEA
Tom McClintockRepublican5th DistrictNAY
Kevin MullinDemocratic15th DistrictNAY
Grace F. NapolitanoDemocratic31st DistrictYEA
Jay ObernolteRepublican23rd DistrictYEA
Jimmy PanettaDemocratic19th DistrictYEA
Nancy PelosiDemocratic11th DistrictYEA
Scott H. PetersDemocratic50th DistrictYEA
Katie PorterDemocratic47th DistrictNAY
Raul RuizDemocratic25th DistrictYEA
Linda T. SánchezDemocratic38th DistrictYEA
Adam SchiffDemocratic30th DistrictYEA
Brad ShermanDemocratic32nd DistrictYEA
Michelle SteelRepublican45th DistrictYEA
Eric SwalwellDemocratic14th DistrictNAY
Mark TakanoDemocratic39th DistrictYEA
Mark ThompsonDemocratic4th District YEA
Norma J. TorresDemocratic35th DistrictNAY
David G. ValadaoRepublican22nd DistrictYEA
Juan VargasDemocratic52nd DistrictNAY
Maxine WatersDemocratic43rd DistrictYEA

This article tagged under:

TikTok
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us