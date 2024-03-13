How California's representatives in the U.S. House voted on the TikTok bill

A bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of TikTok was passed Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill, which proposes a ban if the platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake, now goes to the Senate for consideration. The bill was introduced due to fears that the company’s current ownership structure is a national security threat.

TikTok, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd., has more than 150 million American users. Lawmakers who supported the bill claim ByteDance is beholden to the government in China, and that the country's officials could demand data collected from TikTok users in the United States under Chinese national security laws that compel organizations to assist with intelligence gathering.

The bill passed by a vote of 352-65.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here's how California's House delegation voted.