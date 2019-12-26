Las Vegas

If You’re Heading to Vegas or Coming Home to LA, Hold Up. The 15 is Shut Down

By Heather Navarro

53160198EM011_Las_Vegas_Str
Getty Images

LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 11: Traffic passes by the famous sign welcoming motorists on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip November 11, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino is in the background. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Anyone traveling to Las Vegas or heading home for the weekend needs to wait, after Caltrans warned that the major thruway between Los Angeles and the party destination had been shut down.

Interstate 15 has been closed in both directions from Baker to Primm --
across the Nevada state line -- after multiple car wrecks and ice on the road.

It was not immediately clear when the roadway will reopen after Caltrans 8 warned about the closure at 4 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., it was still closed.

Caltrans was asking drivers to avoid taking the 15.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

New Year's Eve 1 hour ago

Long Beach Transit Offering Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

Weekend 1 hour ago

Weekend: Time to Rose to the Occasion, SoCal

Check live Calttrans cameras here.

This article tagged under:

Las VegasLos AngelestrafficVegasInterstate 15
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us