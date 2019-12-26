If You’re Heading to Vegas or Coming Home to LA, Hold Up. The 15 is Shut Down

Anyone traveling to Las Vegas or heading home for the weekend needs to wait, after Caltrans warned that the major thruway between Los Angeles and the party destination had been shut down.
Interstate 15 has been closed in both directions from Baker to Primm --
across the Nevada state line -- after multiple car wrecks and ice on the road.
It was not immediately clear when the roadway will reopen after Caltrans 8 warned about the closure at 4 p.m.
As of 6 p.m., it was still closed.
Caltrans was asking drivers to avoid taking the 15.
