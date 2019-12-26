If You’re Heading to Vegas or Coming Home to LA, Hold Up. The 15 is Shut Down

Anyone traveling to Las Vegas or heading home for the weekend needs to wait, after Caltrans warned that the major thruway between Los Angeles and the party destination had been shut down.

Interstate 15 has been closed in both directions from Baker to Primm --

across the Nevada state line -- after multiple car wrecks and ice on the road.

I-15 at Mountain Pass is NOW CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM BAKER TO PRIMM DUE TO ICE AND ACCIDENTS. UNKNOWN DURATION. AVOID TRAVEL TO AND FROM VEGAS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE! — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019

It was not immediately clear when the roadway will reopen after Caltrans 8 warned about the closure at 4 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., it was still closed.

*UPDATE* Road Closed - I-15 southbound at Nevada/California stateline in Primm

Mountain Pass closed in California due to snow and ice. Expect a long delay or use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 27, 2019

Caltrans was asking drivers to avoid taking the 15.

Check live Calttrans cameras here.