Los Altos High School was evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat, officials said.

A majority of the students who were moved to the sports facilities on campus were released under the supervision of school staff, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Student pickup was moved to Jardin Drive, the fire department said. Almond Avenue was closed between Valencia Drive and Sunkist Lane.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Be advised that Los Altos High is evacuated due to a bomb threat. #sccfd and @LosAltosPD are onscene. Campus evacuated. Almond closed between Valencia and Sunkist. Please avoid area if possible. More info below. pic.twitter.com/An80DdAocZ — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) October 1, 2021