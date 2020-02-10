Making It in the Bay

Making It in the Bay: More Workers Becoming Super Commuters

When it comes to the Bay Area housing crunch, a recent study found more workers in the region are becoming super commuters, traveling long distances to work and back because they can't afford a home near their jobs.

A super commuter is generally anyone who drives more than 90 minutes each way to work. Many of them are driving over Altamont Pass from the Central Valley.

About one in 12 workers in the Bay Area are super commuters, the study shows.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

