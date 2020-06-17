home invasion

Man Breaks Into Home for Early Morning Shower, CVPD Says

By City News Service

A South Bay resident awoke to find a stranger taking a shower in her house early Wednesday.

The woman, who was home alone, called police shortly before 4:30 a.m. to report the home invasion in the 200 block of Orange Avenue in Chula Vista, according to police.

The resident fled her house prior to the arrival of officers, Chula Vista Police Lt. Gino Grippo said. The patrol personnel then began calling out to the burglar to come outside and surrender.

The man, believed to be a transient, hunkered down in the residence, refusing to comply with commands, the lieutenant said. The stalemate went on for about an hour before officers went inside and took him into custody, Grippo said.

It was unclear if the suspect, identified as Benjamin Royce Canfield, 30, intended to take any items but the home was "rifled through," Grippo said.

Canfield was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest.

