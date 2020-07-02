Man Gets Hand Stuck In Industrial Tortilla Press: SDFD

A man in his 60s was rushed to the hospital Thursday after his hand became stuck in an industrial tortilla press.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to La Perla market at 3175 National Ave. in Logan Heights at around 5:34 p.m.

A request was made for a surgeon to come to the scene from UC San Diego Medical Center, SDFD battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

No information was given on the man's condition. It is not clear how his hand became stuck.

