Man Gets Hand Stuck In Industrial Tortilla Press: SDFD

By NBC 7 Staff

logo of tortilla store in logan heights
NBC 7

A man in his 60s was rushed to the hospital Thursday after his hand became stuck in an industrial tortilla press.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to La Perla market at 3175 National Ave. in Logan Heights at around 5:34 p.m.

A request was made for a surgeon to come to the scene from UC San Diego Medical Center, SDFD battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

California

News from across California

San Diego State University 14 hours ago

No Charges Filed After Probe Into Death of San Diego State Student

coronavirus 3 hours ago

How to Catch COVID-19

No information was given on the man's condition. It is not clear how his hand became stuck.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us