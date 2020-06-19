Mountain Lion Suspected of Killing 3 Animals at the San Francisco Zoo

The mountain lion that was finally trapped near Oracle Park Thursday after wandering around San Francisco may have killed some animals at the zoo.
Zoo officials say two wallaroos and a red kangaroo were found dead in their outdoor exhibit earlier this week. Findings suggest they were killed by another wild animal.
Over the past week, the big cat was spotted all over the city, including Russian Hill and Rincon Hill.
Animal control finally caught up with it in Mission Bay.