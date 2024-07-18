What to Know San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, with some events starting as soon as Monday, July 22

While guests are required to have a badge to enter the San Diego Convention Center, where the official event is held, that doesn't mean you can't get into the fun of Comic-Con. There is so much to do, see, taste and experience without a ticket

This year, parrrty like a pirate with Adult Swim, grab a slice with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, fuel up with Sonic-level treats and maybeeee have a brush with fame at the IMDboat.

Once a year, San Diego becomes the epicenter of the pop culture world as movie studios, collectible retailers, gaming and comic book companies show off their latest and greatest to tens of thousands of convention goers for San Diego Comic-Con.

But sometimes, the biggest moments and the best things to see are outside the convention doors, and the best part is, they don't require a ticket to the main event.

From freebies and giveaways to interactive experiences, photo-ops and so, so much more, we have a guide to the top Comic-Con attractions that can be experienced outside the actual event, without a badge.

👪 Family-friendly | 🆓 Free | ⭐Must-see | ➕ For a cause | 🎉 Nightlife | 🎫 Ticketed event | 🍴🍺 Food/drinks | 🛍️ Shop | ✨ Giveaways

👪 | Thursday July 25 to Saturday, July 28, Times vary | Park & Market

From masterclasses to comedy shows and everything in between, UC San Diego is bringing a wide range of events to the public in honor of Comic-Con. The events will be held at the university's downtown facility. Here's are some highlights for what's in store (Click here for the full list):

A Day with Matt Forbeck

Thursday, July 25 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons with an "Actual Play" event featuring game writer Matt Forbeck and his game, Shotguns and Sorcery.

Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m.

For some laughs, check out this cross-border comedy show featuring comedians from the U.S. and Mexico. Tickets cost $15.

Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Explore interactive activities for the whole family, including a Puppet Parade and sci-fi storytelling.

⭐ | Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m. | San Diego Civic Centre

Feel some nostalgia with the orchestral sounds of the original 1989 "Batman" score -- minus the deep voice of Michael Keaton (we assume). The live orchestra will be conducted by James Olmstead, and cosplay or costumes are encouraged! Tickets start at $59.

🆓 | Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 1 to 10 p.m. | 5th Avenue Landing

Ahoy! Sail the seven seas on the green behind the Convention Center, where Adult Swim is hosting a slew of experiences, including lawn games, exclusive giveaways and nightly entertainment. The daily lineup has been announced on Adult Swim's social platforms.

Petco Park Interactive Zone

⭐ | Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, Times vary | Lexus Premiere Lot

If you're looking to experience an overwhelming amount of Comic-Con in one space -- and mostly for free -- you don't want to miss the Interactive Zone. Several companies bring small pop-up experiences to what is usually the Lexus Premier Lot on 11th Avenue. It's also the spot to find some fabulous San Diego food trucks.

Here is just a sampling of what you'll find in the Interactive Zone:

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck : Possibly the sweetest stop at the Interactive Zone is this Sanrio-themed food truck filled with a variety of desserts and cutesy collectibles available exclusively at the truck. Check out what you can find here, through Saturday only.

: Possibly the sweetest stop at the Interactive Zone is this Sanrio-themed food truck filled with a variety of desserts and cutesy collectibles available exclusively at the truck. Check out what you can find here, through Saturday only. Exploding Kittens : Devilcat from the upcoming Netflix series will be bringing the fire to the Interactive Zone. The Oatmeal posted a video of the process creating the 21-foot, flaming cat on Instagram. Each day, the first 250 guests will receive a free, special edition plushie. Other attendees may receive free copies of the game Exploding Kittens Good VS Evil.

: Devilcat from the upcoming Netflix series will be bringing the fire to the Interactive Zone. The Oatmeal posted a video of the process creating the 21-foot, flaming cat on Instagram. Each day, the first 250 guests will receive a free, special edition plushie. Other attendees may receive free copies of the game Exploding Kittens Good VS Evil. Fandom's AR activation: A 10-foot metallic monster called "The Metal Menace" is heading to The Interactive Zone to teach teens the dangers of vaping. This interactive AR game is a partnership between Fandom and the FDA. The game allows guests to take on the Metal Menace themselves, and even some gaming influencers.

The "If" costume tour: Blue from the new Allied/Paramount+ movie starring Ryan Renolds will be on hand for photo ops.

Sharpie Creation Station: Unleash your creativity with Sharpie's newest collection of creative markers.

Shop in the Gaslamp

🛍️ | Daily, Shop times vary | Gaslamp Quarter

While Comic-Con-goers spend hundreds on a ticket to shop for exclusive merchandise, comics and other collectibles inside the Convention Center, there is a world of geekdom shopping opportunities in the Gaslamp. Discover a new comic series at Now or Never Comics (F Street). Or, pick up an RPG at Bards & Cards Game Shop (Fifth Avenue); it's also a great spot to meet up with fellow gamers and try a new game. Shop pop-culture apparel at Bait or get some nostalgia and find some unique collectibles at Super7 (Eighth Avenue). The shop will also be hosting a few pop-up events. See more on that below.

IMDboat

⭐ | Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, July 27, Times vary | 5th Avenue Landing

Returning for 2024, the IMDb crew is bringing a boat load of celebrities, experiences and fun to the port adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center. While the IMDboat draws A-listers, industry insiders and more to their deck, there is plenty for fans to experience daily, including the potential brush with fame and lots of swag. RSVP here and stay tuned to IMDb's X for more opportunities to hop on board. Other experiences include:

The DiGiorno Relax and Recharge Lounge: Enjoy complimentary drinks and pizzas inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

Enjoy complimentary drinks and pizzas inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' The Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Showcase : Guests can experience the game and trade cards.

: Guests can experience the game and trade cards. IMDb Presents... Get the Picture: Tst your movie and TV knowledge and win prizes

Tst your movie and TV knowledge and win prizes "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" photo booth

Snitchery hosts anime-themed trivia on Thursday at 2 p.m.

hosts anime-themed trivia on Thursday at 2 p.m. The cast of several Star Trek series will join the IMDb on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. and Star Trek cosplayers will be invited to participate

Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, Times vary | Baja Rick's Cantina

Compete in the 'Circus Maximus' yourself in this interactive experience from Peacock, right in the heart of the Gaslamp (170 Sixth Ave). Guests will be split into 5 factions where they will compete to bring their team's chariot to victory. Reservations appear to be closed but a standby line will be available. Outside the chariot races, Peacock, which will also stream every event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, will also host an Opening Ceremony watch party on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Guests attending the event may be in for a few surprises. (Disclaimer: Peacock is a subsidiary of Comcast, which also owns NBC 7.)

✨ Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, Times vary | Hilton Bayfront Lawn

Step inside the chaos of a aspiring-Michelin restaurant where chefs will be serving up exclusive merch for fans. Also at the same site, guests can take a ride through 12 terrifying moments from the "American Horror Story" series on the Fearless Hellevator. Plus, attend "It's Always Sunny in Phiadelphia" The Gang's favorite hangout, Paddy's Pub. And visithe vampire residence from "What We Do in the Shadows."

While Super7 (701 8th Avenue), the pop-culture collectibles company, has a large presence inside the Convention hall, there are several events at their Gaslamp shop location that are open to the public.

The 'Planet of the Apes' Experience

Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (2 p.m. Sunday) | San Diego Wine & Culinary Center

The kingdom of the apes is taking over San Diego to celebrate six decades. The Forbidden Zone across the street from the convention center (200 W. Harbor Dr.) will give guests access to an immersive exhibition featuring, costumes props and more from the Apes series. On Friday at 11 a.m., fans can meet artist Dylan Cole and get an exclusive "Kingdom of the Platen of the Apes" poster signed.

Hulu's Animayhem

July 25 to July 28, Times vary | Hilton Bayfront's parking lot

See how the proverbial sausage is made at this activation from Hulu that will bring together some of the most-beloved animated series, including "Futurama," Bob's Burgers," "The Simpsons" and more. Guests can tour the Slurm Factory, celebrate 25 years of "Family Guy," enjoy a sweet treat from Springfield's LardLad Donut factory (Randy's Donuts), and record a song with Bob's Record-O-Matic, plus much more.

🎉 | Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. | Float at the Hard Rock Hotel

If you came to dance, dance, dance, dance, join the Fandom community for one of the biggest San Diego Comic-Con after parties. This A-list event at the Hard Rock Hotel's rooftop pool will feature headliner Jason Derulo this year, and is typically a good place to see a number of celebrities. Tickets are hard to come by, though. Fandom will give away a select number of tickets on their social media platforms. Follow here.

✨ | Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 1st and J streets

Cool down with some sweet treats and sweet swag at this food truck from BoxLunch, a pop-culture clothing and collectible retailer that provides a meal to a person in need with every $10 spent. The swag truck will be stationed at the southeast corner of 1st and J streets. If you're a pin collector, you won't want to miss Saturday's giveaway brought to you by FiGPIN for a chance at some rare artist pins.

Paramount+ 'The Lodge'

Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, July 28, Times vary | Happy Does

All of Paramount+'s greatest shows gather in one place for the convention, and that's at The Lodge (340 Fifth Ave). Fans of "Star Trek," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Spongebob Squarepants," and other popular shows will find giveaways, interactive experiences and more. At the experience, guests can create their own custom Star Trek T-shirts, a take-home ghost scent, themed after the series of the same name, the chance to be an "Criminal Minds" investigator and more. There will also be a 'za party with the TMNT and so, so much more. The Lodge is open 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, 12-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

➕ Saturday, July 27, 1-3 p.m. | Feeding San Diego

Become a hero and give back by volunteering your time with Feeding San Diego and superheroes Hunger Halter and Demeter, which were created by local students. The superheroes will also be featured in a new comic book to raise awareness about hunger relief. Volunteers for Saturday's event at Feeding San Diego's HQ (9477 Waples St. Ste. 100) will help sort through food, and can get a free copy of the book.

Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 | Manchester Grand Hyatt

Funko has made quite a name for themselves in the world of collectibles and one of the most popular events for fans of the vinyl figures is Funko Fundays, which happens every year during Comic-Con outside the convention doors. A ticket to the "Freddy's Funtastic Voyage"-themed event, held over two nights, costs $200 but Funko promises fun contests, exclusive giveaways, including the coveted "Box o' Fun," and special guests during the event.

🍴🍺 | Monday, July 25 to Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | 910 J St Space 2, San Diego

When you're moving at sonic speed, you're going to need fuel. A pop-up cafe is coming for San Diego Comic-Con to bring fans a taste of what it's like to dine in the SEGA world. Andy Nguyen of Secret Sauce Society curated a menu that includes Sonic's Classic Chili Dog, a fried chicken sandwich called Knuckles Sandwich, the Blue Blur blueberry slush and much more. Meals are packaged in special Sonic-themed branding and merch will also be available for purchase. The first 25 people each day will receive a special SEGA giveaways. Visit the cafe 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 13-18 and July 24 -Aug. 20; and 11 a.m. to midnight July 19-23.

The Knuckles Sandwich at the San Diego Comic-Con pop-up restaurant outside the convention.

Pudgy World Experience

👪 | Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 327 4th Ave.

Enter the world of the collectibles brand Pudgy Penguins at this activation outside of San Diego Comic-Con, which is releasing an online social game later this year. The experience will include photo ops and an exclusive treat in partnership with the San Diego's Donut Bar.

MrBeast Lab's Slime Spill

Friday, July 26 to Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 450 Second Ave.

A tanker truck crash has left a trail of blue and pink slime at San Diego's Gaslamp parking lot. Guests who complete the walk-through experience may even get their hands on a collectible toy or two from Moose Toy's newest collab with MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson).

This guide will be updated as Comic-Con approaches. If you have an event you'd like to be considered, please email Christina.Bravo@nbcuni.com