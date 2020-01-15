crime

Oakland Man Who Robbed 19 Banks Sentenced to Federal Prison

By AP

Prison-Generic
Getty

An Oakland man who robbed or tried to rob 19 banks before he was arrested at a hospital where his wife was giving birth was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.

Fifty-year-old Duane Makela was sentenced for a series of 10 armed robberies, seven unarmed robberies and two attempted robberies of banks and credit unions in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sierra Nevada.

The holdups occurred in 2018 and early 2019 and netted Makela more than $69,000, prosecutors said. In addition to his sentencing, Makela was ordered to repay the stolen money.

California

News from across California

Iran 13 mins ago

Oceanside Family All Too Familiar with Soleimani, Part of Lawsuit Over Iran Attacks

Ace Frehley 13 mins ago

Former Kiss Guitarist In Legal Battle With Ex-Girlfriend Filing Restraining Order

He was arrested last April at Kaiser Medical Center in Oakland, where his wife was giving birth.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

crimeOakland
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us