SeaWorld San Diego

Oh, Buoy! SeaWorld Rescues Trapped Sea Lion in San Diego Bay

A sea lion got its head stuck in a small opening at the base of a buoy.

By Andrew Johnson

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team freed a sea lion on Friday whose head became stuck on a buoy floating in San Diego Bay.

The crew, with help from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department, ventured out to a buoy near the Point Loma area after receiving a report from a boater who spotted the distressed animal.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The sea lion’s head was stuck inside a welded piece of metal at the base of the buoy, according to SeaWorld. The team used soap and ointment to slide the animal out of the small ring.

California

News from across California

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

12-Year-Old San Diegan Takes Part in Vaccine Trial

Oakland 5 hours ago

Massive Mural in Oakland Brings Attention to World Hunger

The crew said it took about two minutes to free the sea lion.

SeaWorld added a tag to the animal to monitor it for any future incidents.

This article tagged under:

SeaWorld San DiegoSeaWorldpoint lomaSan Diego Bay
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us