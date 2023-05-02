Photos: Spring Scenes in California's Yosemite National Park

One of California's wettest winters in years that included record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains left streams and river running high in scenic Yosemite National Park.

Parts of the park famed for its ancient trees, granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Done, and waterfalls was temporarily closed last month to visitors due to the threat of severe flooding. Unseasonably warm temperatures in late April melted some of the Sierra snow that piled high during a series of winter storm powered by atmospheric rivers.

Eastern Yosemite Valley, which includes Yosemite Falls and Half Dome, reopened earlier than expected as the flood threat diminished, but visitors were warned to stay away from rivers. The flood threat could elevate in late May as temperatures continued to warm.

"Rivers are running very high and are extremely dangerous," park officials said. "Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite."

Scroll down for late April scenes inside Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite Falls, which is fed almost completely by snowmelt, is reflected in a partially flooded meadow as warm temperatures have increased snowpack runoff on April 29, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Getty The Ahwahnee Hotel on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Yosemite National Park.

Getty Visitors gather at an overlook as water flows forcefully down Bridalveil Fall, as warm temperatures have increased snowpack runoff, on April 29, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California.

Getty A woman walks her Shiba Inu dog named "Nami" on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Yosemite National Park.

Getty A person climbs a stairway leading to the top of Vernal Fall, with a rainbow visible, as warming temperatures have increased snowpack runoff, on April 28, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California.

Getty A meadow begins to flood in Yosemite Valley, with a waterfall flowing near snow on April 28, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California.

Getty The snowmelt swollen Merced River flows past El Capitan in Yosemite Valley on April 28, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California.

Getty A couple sits for photos as another person stands for a photo in front of Yosemite Falls on April 28, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California.

Getty People take photos as water flows forcefully down Lower Yosemite Fall in Yosemite Valley on April 28, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California.

Getty Brendan Ward with the Valley Buildings, and Groundwater Department checks the Indian Canyon Creek water level and sandbags next to staff housing below the medical clinic on Thursday, April 27, 2023, inside Yosemite National Park.

Getty Water flows down Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley on April 27, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California.