Photos: Spring Scenes in California's Yosemite National Park

One of California's wettest winters in years that included record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains left streams and river running high in scenic Yosemite National Park.
Parts of the park famed for its ancient trees, granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Done, and waterfalls was temporarily closed last month to visitors due to the threat of severe flooding. Unseasonably warm temperatures in late April melted some of the Sierra snow that piled high during a series of winter storm powered by atmospheric rivers.
Eastern Yosemite Valley, which includes Yosemite Falls and Half Dome, reopened earlier than expected as the flood threat diminished, but visitors were warned to stay away from rivers. The flood threat could elevate in late May as temperatures continued to warm.
"Rivers are running very high and are extremely dangerous," park officials said. "Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite."