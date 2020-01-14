Hired Driver Arrested in Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl

San Jose police, with the help of a security guard, arrested a 70-year-old man this week on suspicion of kidnapping and molesting a 13-year-old girl that he was hired to drive home from school, according to the police department.

Tuan Binh Nguyen was taken into custody Monday in a business parking lot after a security guard witnessed and stopped an alleged sexual assault in progress and called 911, police said.

Nguyen was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, digital penetration with a child under 14 years old with force and lewd act with a child under 14, police said.

At about 3:35 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a weapons call at Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road in San Jose. A private armed security guard called 911 to report he interrupted a suspect sexually assaulting the girl, police said.

The investigation revealed the victim's family hired Nguyen several years ago to drive the girl home from school, police said. On Monday, Nguyen dropped off other children, and the girl was alone in the suspect's vehicle as he drove her home.

The suspect deviated from the route and parked behind a business in the 1000 block of East Capitol Expressway, police said. The security guard approached the suspect's vehicle and observed the attack as well as the victim fighting off her attacker.

The security guard took Nguyen into custody at gunpoint, police said. Arriving officers then took custody of Nguyen.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving Nguyen should contact Detective Ed Sandoval or Detective John Tran of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).