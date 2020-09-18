reopening the bay area

SF Plans Ahead for Reopening Indoor Dining at City Restaurants

City officials say possibly by Oct. 1, establishments will be able to operate at 25% capacity

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

San Francisco officials Friday announced a plan to reopen indoor dining across the city, a move that will come once it shifts into the state's orange tier, which could happen by Oct. 1.

Mayor London Breed along with city and county public health officials said San Francisco will move forward with indoor dining at 25% capacity, up to 100 people, once the orange classification is reached.

Public Health officials are collaborating with the restaurant industry to develop health and safety guidelines to help restaurants reopen safely, the city said.

California

News from across California

SDPD 4 hours ago

Man Arrested After Damaging SDPD Headquarters Lobby, Police Say

Escondido 2 hours ago

Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Tactical Gear, Weapons From Officer

"Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. Many have adapted with takeout and outdoor dining, but they’ve still been barely hanging on and, sadly, some have closed for good," Breed said in a statement. "We are laying out the next steps to make sure restaurants are ready to reopen as safely as possible. I want to thank the Golden Gate Restaurant Association for working with us to get to this point. Helping our restaurant industry survive this pandemic is a key part of our longer-term economic recovery."

San Francisco is in the state’s red tier for reopening, which allows some of the city's businesses, including salons and gyms, to reopen indoor operations. City officials say they will continue to base reopening decisions on local health indicators.

Based on the state’s tiered system, the earliest San Francisco will move to the orange tier is at the end of September.

San Francisco is working with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association to develop a self-certification process for reopening indoor dining. Before establishments are allowed to reopen, they will need to complete a self-certification documenting their ability to comply with the minimum standards outlined by the city.

Next week, K-6 schools that have submitted and received approval on safety plans will be allowed to reopen for in-person classes. Indoor museums and galleries with approved safety plans also will be cleared to reopen.

For more details on San Francisco's reopening plans, visit the city reopening web page.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusSan Franciscorestaurants
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us