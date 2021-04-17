South Bay Non-Profit Holds Event to Help Homeless With Showers, Food and COVID-19 Vaccinations

Dozens of homeless people in the South Bay were able to get access to hot showes, food and even get vaccinated Saturday thanks to a local non-profit.

Community Through Hope, located in Chula Vista, hasn’t been able to host these events in over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“It's a huge blessing for the community and I do think we're going to save lives today,” said Rosy Vasquez, executive director of Community Through Hope.

The annual Day of Hope event aims to help unsheltered people in the area with showers, nutrition, clothing, and this year, COVID-19 vaccines. Chula Vista firefighters were able to administer 30 doses.

“I was really nervous, but it went well,” said Shawn Quallian, a homeless individual. “I felt a little scared, but I realized it's only for me to be safe. I wanted to get the vaccine instead of catching covid.”

Donald James, who is a barber, volunteered to give homeless individuals haircuts at Saturday's event.

"It's an honor for me to come down and share love and compassion for our fellow human beings," James said. "And the rewarding feeling of seeing reactions like this."

In the future, this non-profit and the Chula Vista Fire Department hope to hold more of these mobile vaccination clinics to reach people on the streets who can't book an appointment online.