State Unable to Contact 2 Californians Who Won $50K in Vaccine Lottery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gavin Newson

California made "several" attempts but ultimately could not contact two of the 15 winners from the state's first vaccine lottery drawing last week, officials said.

The two $50,000 winners – one from Santa Clara County and the other from San Diego County – were notified about their award and Thursday's deadline to respond, but they couldn't be reached.

Two alternate winners from Sacramento and Monterey counties were selected. Officials reached out via phone, text and email and were able to contact the Monterey County winner.

It wasn't immediately known if the state was able to reach the alternate winner in Sacramento County.

A second round of $50,000 winners will be selected Friday.

