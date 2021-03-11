something good

‘Super Michael,' Vallejo Boy With Rare Medical Condition, Treated to Birthday Surprise

'Having something like this, to give him an experience like this, is so special and unreal,' the boy's mother said

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young boy with a rare medical condition was treated to a heartwarming birthday surprise on Wednesday.

Vallejo firefighters, medics and police participated in a drive-by parade to celebrate Michael Reading's second birthday. At one point, the youngster was allowed to climb aboard a firetruck and sit in the driver's seat.

Michael, who's known as "Super Michael," has a connective tissue condition called neonatal Marfan syndrome. He was not expected to live past 12 months.

California

News from across California

NASA Ames 3 hours ago

NASA Ames Could House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

crime 4 hours ago

75-Year-Old Asian Man Dies Following Oakland Assault

Emily Reading, Michael's mother, said she was extremely grateful for everyone involved in the drive-by birthday parade.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Having something like this, to give him an experience like this, is so special and unreal," she said.

Michael spent most of his young life at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. He's had three open-heart surgeries.

This article tagged under:

something goodVallejo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us