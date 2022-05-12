Tooth and Nail: San Diego Man Wins $1 Million on $10 Scratcher

Turning $10 into $1 million? Now that's a head-scratcher.

The California Lottery is celebrating Guillermo Cuevas of San Diego for doing just that.

Cuevas won small on a $10 ticket, then used the winnings to buy a scratcher at Newport Liquor on Beyer Boulevard in Otay Mesa West. That small gamble turned into a life-changing fortune fitting for a man with decades' worth of attempts under his fingernails.

“I’ve played California Lottery games since the very beginning. I still remember purchasing $1 tickets in 1985,” Cuevas told the California Lottery. “The amazing part of this story is that I bought the winning ticket with the prize from another ticket I bought earlier that day.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cuevas walked away with $999,990 in profit before his meeting with Uncle Sam, and Newport Market got in on the action with a $5,000 bonus.

The California Lottery says the odds of winning $1 million on a "Winter Bucks" scratcher Cuevas played are 1 in more than 2 million.

We're not sure when Cuevas bought his ticket, but another San Diego lottery player won a nice chunk of change on Wednesday. They matched five numbers on the SuperLotto Plus drawing, but missed out on the Mega number. Coming closed earned them a cool $29,037.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/29k-superlotto-plus-ticket-sold-in-san-diego/2944279/

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $10 million, the California Lottery announced.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.