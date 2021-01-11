‘Vaccination Super Station' Opens Near Petco Park With Goal to Vaccinate 5K+ Health Care Workers Daily

A new “Vaccination Super Station” near Petco Park is aiming to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 5,000 health care workers a day after it opens Monday.

The location was made in partnership between the county, the Padres and UC San Diego Health in an effort to quickly rollout the vaccine and administer as many shots as possible to eligible residents. Those who are considered to be in the Phase 1A-Tier of the state’s vaccine priority list will be able to get their coronavirus shot safely at Tailgate Lot.

Health professionals from dialysis centers, primary health clinics, dental facilities and more are eligible to receive the vaccine now. UCSD Health employees will be administering the vaccines on site.

"Opening this supersized vaccination site will be an important milestone in the state of California's COVID recovery when it opens on Monday,” San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said last week. “With UC San Diego Health assisting this new regional partnership, we will get vaccines into the arms of healthcare workers much faster."

This new vaccination site has 42 tents, including four walk-up tents, that will administer the shot to about 2,500 health care workers on its first day. Afterwards, officials hope to increase that daily number to at least 5,000 individuals.

#HappeningNow: The first cars are headed into the County’s vaccination super station. About 2,500 local Phase 1-A health care workers are set to receive the Moderna vaccine here today. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/JzVE5BZW8W — Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 (@AudraStaffordTV) January 11, 2021

The ultimate goal is vaccinate 500,000 health care workers in San Diego County.

Health care workers interested in getting the shot at the site must make an appointment online.

Beginning Monday, the Vaccination Super Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for health care workers.

SkyRanger 7 gives us a glimpse of the new vaccination "Super Station" that opened near Petco Park on Jan. 11, 2021, with a goal to immunize 5,000 health care workers daily who are part of the the county's Phase 1A tier.