List: Here Are the Six California Vacation Packages in the Next Vaccine-Incentive Drawing

California’s next drawing in its vaccine incentive program will offer six vacation packages, including a visit to Disneyland.

The prizes in the July 1 drawing include trips to Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Rancho Mirage for up to four people. Various tours include dining at restaurants, visits to theme parks or tickets to sporting events.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the venues participating in the giveaway donated their services, while the state is going to provide an additional $2,000 for travel.

Here’s what will be pp for grabs:

A trip to Anaheim, with two-night stays at three different resorts, two-day park-hopper tickets to the Disneyland Resort, dinner at the Anaheim White House and a $500 gift certificate to South Coast Plaza.

A stay at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, with two floor seats to a Lakers game, four tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood and visits to The Broad, the California Science Center and the Natural History Museum.

A two-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, an 80-minute spa treatment for two and daily breakfast for two at State Fare Bar & Kitchen.

San Diego Beach Dream Vacation, featuring a five-night stay at Catamaran Resort Hotel, surf lessons, a series of dining gift certificates and tickets to the Padres, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland.

A San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation, with a five-night stay at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, four tickets to the San Diego Symphony, dining certificates, passes to the U.S.S. Midway Museum, a harbor tour, Padres tickets and visits to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld; and

A five-night stay at the Hotel Nikko San Francisco, four San Francisco City Passes providing tickets to various attractions, dining packages at four luxury eateries such as Jaranita and Wilder, and four tickets to a Giants baseball game.

Everyone in the state who was at least partially vaccinated is eligible for prizes in the "Vax for the Win'' incentive program. But winners must complete the two-dose regimen to actually receive the prize.

In Tuesday's Vax for the Win drawing, 10 vaccinated Californians won $1.5 million. Two previous drawings awarded $50,000 to 30 vaccinated Californians.