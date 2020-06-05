Video of Man Calling for ‘Gun Squad’ for Protesters Investigated by Carlsbad Police

An investigation was underway into a video circulating on social media that shows a man threatening violence towards protesters, the Carlsbad Police Department said.

The video shows a young man claiming that he is forming a "gun squad" to "protect the city" during protests planned for the weekend in Carlsbad.

"Come with guns, come with mace, come with batons. Whatever the f-- you got, anyone who tries to break into a store, watch them f---ing suffer," the man said in the video.

Carlsbad police said they received several reports from concerned citizens and were actively investigating.

"Thank you to all who have reported to us a video and messaging encouraging violence toward protestors. We are actively investigating. We take all threats of violence seriously and violence of any sort will not be tolerated," CPD posted on Twitter.

Some claimed the man worked for a solar company called Sunrun. The company said he was not employed by them but was a service provider for a sales affiliate.

"Today, we became aware of an individual that made despicable threats on social media. This behavior is outrageous and violates Sunrun's values and the Code of Conduct requirements for our outside sales affiliates. We immediately notified local law enforcement authorities about his threats as soon as we saw them," the message read in part.

The company also said they stand with the Black community as they strive for equity.

CPD did not confirm if they had identified or contacted the man in the video but the Oceanside Police Department tweeted "the matter was handled in coordination with Carlsbad PD."

Carlsbad police said they cannot share information about an ongoing investigation but "steps are being taken to assure community safety."