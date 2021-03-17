Warriors' Kerr, Lin React to Atlanta Killings, Violence on Asian Americans

Kerr, Lin react to Atlanta murders, violence on Asian Americans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and NBA veteran Jeremy Lin took to Twitter on Wednesday to condemn the killings and violence against Asian Americans, including Tuesday's deadly shooting spree in Georgia.

It is on all of us to speak up & snuff out hate based violence. The current climate of animosity toward Asian Americans is idiotic and devastating. Just because a virus originated in a foreign country, we are going to blame people from that part of the world, denigrate them and — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 17, 2021

must support our fellow Asian American countrymen&women, especially during this pandemic. It’s NOT okay to call COVID 19 the ‘Asian Flu,’ like our ignorant ex president did. It’s not okay to fan the flames of racism by blaming others for something they had nothing to do with. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 17, 2021

Lin, who is Asian American and grew up in the Bay Area, urged fellow Asian Americans to keep fighting for change and to not lose hope.

Kerr never is quiet on social and racial injustices, and is an advocate for gun control. His father, Malcolm, was shot and killed by two gunmen in 1984 when he served as the president of the American University of Beirut.

Lin recently finished a G League stint with the Warriors' Santa Cruz affiliate where he averaged 19.8 points over nine games in the Orlando bubble. No matter what happens for Lin next regarding his NBA career, he continues to be a strong voice for Asian Americans, and Wednesday is just the latest example.

This is sooo heartbreaking...praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

Former Warriors Baron Davis and Shaun Livingston also took to Twitter to stand up for Asian Americans and condemn these violent acts.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast