Watch: Brawl Breaks Out at San Jose Sharks Game

By NBC Bay Area staff

A fight broke out in the stands during the San Jose Sharks game against the Nashville Predators Saturday night at the SAP Center

About 20 people were reportedly involved in the fight and video shows fans fighting during the game.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area Sunday that the incident all started when a group of Nashville Predators fans started cursing and making noise during the game.

Then, some of the Predators fans allegedly spilled beer on Sharks fans and the fight broke out.

Witnesses said the Predators fans were escorted off the premises.

Apparently, no one got arrested or cited.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Sharks organization Sunday, but have not heard back.

