Looking for Flexibility? More Jobs Are Favoring Remote Work During the Pandemic

Millions of people lost their jobs in California alone because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's been a difficult time for many to find new employment.

With many employers still doing their work remotely, it's added a new challenge to newly hired employees who have to learn their tasks virtually. However, sticking to virtual work could be a positive.

Those who do have a job and have been working through the pandemic may be feeling a little bit of job burnout with all the changes and extra responsibilities at home. Others looking for a job may be extra stressed because of a lack of options.

NBC 7 spoke with a career coach with FlexJobs, a job search website that specializes in remote work and other jobs that offer some flexibility on the best ways to navigate this time.

The first step is to take a look to see what's out there.

According to FlexJobs, the remote job market has grown a bit month over month through the pandemic. And employers are embracing remote jobs, as well.

“Companies have realized that remote work can work really well," said Brie Reynolds, a career coach with FlexJobs. "Even in a terrible experience like in a pandemic, where people are distracted and stressed out and burned out, it’s still showing to be beneficial for both the employer and the employee."

There can be quite a bit of flexibility in these jobs, such as part-time options where parents can still be there for their kids while many are still virtually learning from home.

In some cases, employees may be able to work something out with their new supervisors on creating a schedule that will work for them, such as splitting a shift by working a few hours in the morning and a few more at night.

FlexJobs said listings for job postings have increased by 20% since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone interested in seeing what kind of jobs are available can click here.