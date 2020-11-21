World War II Vet Celebrates 107th Birthday With Drive-By Party

Do you want to know the secret to a long and happy life?

According to a Southern California man who turned 107 Saturday, it’s soul food and hard work.

Warren Bussey is a World War II veteran, a businessman and the oldest African-American man in Santa Ana – maybe in all of Orange County.

The city celebrated his 107th birthday with a drive-by party. Hundreds of people came, including police officers and firefighters.

His granddaughter, Rochelle Harrell, said she loves listening to his stories and that he gives great advice.

“The main thing he tells me is to continue to work hard and just enjoy life, because you can’t control what happens you just have to control your own happiness,” said Harrell.

People who know Bussey say that he has positively influenced the lives of countless people in his community.

He loves reading poetry and he has never once failed to vote.