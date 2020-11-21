something good

World War II Vet Celebrates 107th Birthday With Drive-By Party

By NBC Bay Area staff

Do you want to know the secret to a long and happy life?

According to a Southern California man who turned 107 Saturday, it’s soul food and hard work.

Warren Bussey is a World War II veteran, a businessman and the oldest African-American man in Santa Ana – maybe in all of Orange County.

California

News from across California

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Restaurants React to First Night of Curfew

San Diego 1 hour ago

Holiday Gift Show Highlights Local Woodwork Selling Handmade Toys

The city celebrated his 107th birthday with a drive-by party. Hundreds of people came, including police officers and firefighters.

His granddaughter, Rochelle Harrell, said she loves listening to his stories and that he gives great advice.

“The main thing he tells me is to continue to work hard and just enjoy life, because you can’t control what happens you just have to control your own happiness,” said Harrell.

People who know Bussey say that he has positively influenced the lives of countless people in his community.

He loves reading poetry and he has never once failed to vote.

This article tagged under:

something goodBirthdayVeteran
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us