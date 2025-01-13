Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is launching $10 fares to help fire-impacted locals

What to Know Amtrak Pacific Surfliner announces $10 fares

The fare is good for one-way trip between 29 stations stretching from San Diego to San Luis Obispo

Created to help those impacted by the fires, the discounted ticket is "available for everyone"

Purchase your ticket by Jan. 17 for travel between Jan. 13 and Jan. 24, 2025

When booking, please use the code V505 to receive the discount

Numerous businesses, from hotels to restaurants to cultural destinations that cater to families and kids, have offered all sorts of deals and discounts in since the Los Angeles fires began Jan. 7, all to assist fire-displaced people.

Amtrak has joined the transportation companies helping impacted Southern Californians get to where they need to go during this difficult time by offering a discount that will stretch over several January dates.

The passenger rail service has a new $10 offer for a one-way ticket on the Pacific Surfliner.

While the $10 trips may be taken from Jan. 13 through 24, do note the "buy by" date: You'll need to purchase your ticket by Jan. 17.

The ticket is good for any one-way trip between 29 stations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, also known as the LOSSAN Rail Corridor or Los Angeles—San Diego—San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency.

Important to know: V505 is the code you'll need to use when booking your discounted ticket.

There is some fine print to review, so be sure to check out the details on this page before purchasing your ticket.

Updated Jan. 13

