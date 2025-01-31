Angeles National Forest begins reopening after Eaton and Bridge fires

The Angeles National Forest has started to reopen Thursday after widespread devastation during the Eaton and Bridge fires.

Two areas comprising roughly 17% of the forest will remain temporarily closed for public safety and natural recovery of the landscape.

While closed, the following areas below are prohibited:

Going into or being upon National Forest System lands within the Eaton Fire Closure Area as shown on Exhibit B

Being on any National Forest System Road within the Eaton Fire Closure Area as shown on Exhibit C

Being on any National Forest System Trail within the Eaton Fire Closure Area as shown on Exhibit D

Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains: Exhibits B,C and D

Violating these zoning restrictions is punishable by a fine upwards of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, imprisonment for six months, or a combination of the two.

Park officials say these areas often include dangerous hazards including: