Blue Ridge Fire 39% Contained, Evacuation Orders and Warnings Lifted

The Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda has destroyed a structure, damaged 10 others, burned 14,334 acres and was 39% contained early Friday morning.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Thursday morning and several highways were reopened.

"A lot of great work has been done over the last two days," said Operations Section Chief Tim Ernst of the California Department of Forest and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). "We don't anticipate either of the two perimeters (of the Blue Ridge and Silverado fires) moving much."

There were four helicopters making water drops on the blaze Thursday night.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy praised firefighters from Los Angeles County for their help.

"More than 52 agencies have come to our aid," Fennessy said.

The help from Los Angeles County and Los Angeles city fire departments "absolutely saved us for the Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda," Fennessy said.

Crews will be mopping up hot spots, according to Cal Fire.

High winds, which grounded firefighting aircraft on Monday, were much less of a factor on Wednesday and Thursday. Roads in the area were able to reopen on Thursday, Cal Fire said.

Full containment was expected on Nov. 10, according to Cal Fire.

The brush fire, initially called the Green Fire, was reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday next to the Green River Golf Club, off of Green River Road and the Riverside Freeway in Corona, according to the Corona Fire Department.

The head of the fire entered Orange County about 1:20 p.m. Monday, and the flames raced toward Yorba Linda, posing a threat to hundreds of residences.

Evacuations were ordered for 5,958 homes in Chino Hills and 2,500 in Yorba Linda. In Brea, 276 homes were ordered evacuated, 680 homes voluntarily evacuated and no homes were damaged, officials said.

With evacuation orders lifted, the Red Cross has closed its Temporary Evacuation Point at Chino Hills Community Center, spokeswoman Christine Welch said.

A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was secured Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which will assist local and state agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible firefighting costs.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel signed an emergency declaration Tuesday and asked Newsom to sign one as well for the county to free up more funding.

Because of the wildfires, the Santa Ana Zoo was sheltering about 150 animals from the Orange County Zoo, located in Irvine Regional Park.

Animals were also being sheltered at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa and at the Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress.