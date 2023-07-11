Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Castaic

Firefighters increase containment of brush fire in Castaic

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire that started Tuesday night in the Castaic area north of Los Angeles burned nearly 30 acres.

Containment was at 70 percent early Wednesday. The fire began at about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Lake Hughes Road.

The fire had grown to 14 acres by 9:45 p.m., but firefighters were making good progress.

Lake Hughes Road was closed east of Castaic, but reopened early Wednesday.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear what sparked the blaze.

