Firefighters increase containment of brush fire in Castaic

A brush fire that started Tuesday night in the Castaic area north of Los Angeles burned nearly 30 acres.

Containment was at 70 percent early Wednesday. The fire began at about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Lake Hughes Road.

The fire had grown to 14 acres by 9:45 p.m., but firefighters were making good progress.

Lake Hughes Road was closed east of Castaic, but reopened early Wednesday.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear what sparked the blaze.