Riverside County brush fire burns nearly 150 acres in Cleveland National Forest

A brush fire that erupted Thursday on a hillside just west of Lake Elsinore scorched more than 100 acres, but firefighters are working to increase containment lines near homes abutting the Cleveland National Forest.

The Macy Fire was reported at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the El Cariso Campground, north of the Ortega (74) Highway, just west of Macy Street on the west end of Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. As of 10 a.m. Friday, the blaze was estimated at 145 acres, with 15% containment.

Highway 74 was shut down in both directions between the Orange County line and Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday after the flames jumped the two-lane corridor and began burning along the southbound side. CHP officers on Friday were trying to arrange escorts in and out of the closure area for residents who have proof of identification showing they have properties there.

Five Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters immediately initiated runs on the brusher, making drops for the protection of homes in the fire's path, according to reports from the scene.

An evacuation order was issued for all properties north of the Ortega, south of El Cariso Truck Trail, Lancashire and Toft drives, east of North Main Divide Road and west of Macy, Dreycott Way and Lakeview Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Elsinore High School at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar.

#MacyFire [UPDATE] p.m. - The fire has been mapped at 134 acres and remains 0% contained.



All EVACUATION ORDER remain in place at this time.

A searchable map of the evacuation area is available at https://t.co/PDAXaQ7bZl



The evacuation center was MOVED to Elsinore High… pic.twitter.com/yUYIZf7a9r — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 26, 2024

The City of Lake Elsinore officials were coordinating with the fire department on designating a location. California Highway Patrol officers and county sheriff's deputies fully shut down the Ortega in both directions between San Juan Capistrano and Lake Elsinore.

Motorists were being turned around from where they came for public safety. Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore was also closed between Macy and the highway due to the amount of traffic clogging the corridor.

With nightfall approaching, sundowner winds in the area were expected to abate, giving crews an opportunity to begin digging containment lines. A night-flying helicopter was summoned to make water drops in support of ground crews, while the air tankers and day-restricted choppers were preparing to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word regarding how the blaze might have started.