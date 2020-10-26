Wildfires

Wind-Driven Fire Burns in Orange County's Santiago Canyon Area

The fire broke out on a day of red flag warnings throughout Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters are attacking a wind-driven brush fire early Monday in the Santiago Canyon area in Orange County.

The fire, estimated at more than 50 acres, is burning near Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads. It was reported at about 7 a.m. during a morning of extremely strong wind gusts pushing the fire to the west.

Water-dropping helicopters are at the scene. Crews were re-filling with water form nearby Lake Irvine.

The fire did not appear to be threatening homes. Route 241 and other nearby roads are closed.

Smoke can be seen from miles away, including form Irvine, Newport Beach and other areas.

The fire broke out during a day of red flag warnings that will remain in effect through Tuesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are possible in some mountain passes. 

Riverside County 15 hours ago

Emergency Power Shutoffs Due to Strong Winds Could Affect Over 4,500 People in Riverside County

California Wildfires 18 hours ago

Red Flag Warning in Effect as SoCal Faces High Fire Danger

This article tagged under:

WildfiresOrange County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us