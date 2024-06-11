Wildfires

Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Brush fire burns near 10 Freeway in Cabazon area

Flames and smoke could be seen from the nearby 10 Freeway.

Smoke is seen in the Cabazon area Tuesday June 11, 2024.
AlertCalifornia/UC San Diego

A brush fire burned near the 10 Freeway Tuesday afternoon in the Riverside County community of Cabazon.

The fire was at about 60 acres near Bonita Avenue and Elm Street. Flames and smoke began rising from the area at about 1 p.m.

The fire was about a half-mile from eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway. No road closures were reported Tuesday afternoon.

"The fire is putting off a significant amount of smoke, impacting the I-10," the Riverside County Fire Department said. "Please avoid the area due to impacts to air quality while firefighters work to contain the fire."

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate threat to buildings in the area, home to the Cabazon Dinosaurs and Cabazon Outlets.

Water-dropping aircraft responded to the scene.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

